Netflix, tyle że z grami? Rusza usługa Uplay+

Zapowiedź utworzenia platformy Uplay+ została ogłoszona jeszcze podczas czerwcowych targów E3. Od wtorku 3 września możemy już korzystać z pełnej bazy gier – mowa o liczbie ponad 100 produkcji. Co więcej, przez pierwszy miesiąc (do 30 września) usługę można wypróbować całkowicie za darmo. Później za miesiąc abonamentu zapłacimy 59,50 zł. Dużo? Zwróćmy uwagę, że w ofercie Uplay+ będą gry, które pojedynczo w dniu premiery kosztują nawet ponad 200 zł.

Na liście hitów francuskiego studia znajduje się oczywiście seria Assassin's Creed, ze świetnie ocenianą najnowszą odsłoną (Oddyssey) włącznie. Oprócz tego uwagę przyciągają także serie Anno, Ghost Recon, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Settlers, Destiny i Watch Dogs – zwłaszcza tworzona dopiero część – Legion, która też trafi do puli tytułów Uplay+. Listę tytułów dostępnych w usłudze zamieszczamy poniżej:

Anno 1800

Anno 2205

Assassin's Creed – Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Chronicles – China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles – India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition

Assassin's Creed II –

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins – Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Flashback Origin

For Honor

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (premiera w 2020 roku)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy

Might & Magic: Heroes II

Might & Magic: Heroes III

Might & Magic: Heroes V

Might & Magic: Heroes VI

Might & Magic: Heroes VI

Might & Magic: Heroes VII

Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D Assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Speed Buster

Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Settlers 1 – History Edition

The Settlers 2 – History Edition

The Settlers 3 – History Edition

The Settlers 4 – History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (od 1 października)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine (premiera w 2020 roku)

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Evolution

Trials Fusion

Trials Rising

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (3 marca 2020)

World In Conflict

Zombi

Zainteresowanych usługą Uplay+ musimy ostrzec – ze względu na duże zainteresowanie, serwery firmy w pierwszych godzinach dostępności tej opcji miały spore problemy z poprawnym funkcjonowaniem.

