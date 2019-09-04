Netflix, tyle że z grami? Rusza usługa Uplay+

Zapowiedź utworzenia platformy Uplay+ została ogłoszona jeszcze podczas czerwcowych targów E3. Od wtorku 3 września możemy już korzystać z pełnej bazy gier – mowa o liczbie ponad 100 produkcji. Co więcej, przez pierwszy miesiąc (do 30 września) usługę można wypróbować całkowicie za darmo. Później za miesiąc abonamentu zapłacimy 59,50 zł. Dużo? Zwróćmy uwagę, że w ofercie Uplay+ będą gry, które pojedynczo w dniu premiery kosztują nawet ponad 200 zł.
Na liście hitów francuskiego studia znajduje się oczywiście seria Assassin's Creed, ze świetnie ocenianą najnowszą odsłoną (Oddyssey) włącznie. Oprócz tego uwagę przyciągają także serie Anno, Ghost Recon, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Settlers, Destiny i Watch Dogs – zwłaszcza tworzona dopiero część – Legion, która też trafi do puli tytułów Uplay+. Listę tytułów dostępnych w usłudze zamieszczamy poniżej:
- Anno 1800
- Anno 2205
- Assassin's Creed – Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II –
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (premiera w 2020 roku)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy
- Might & Magic: Heroes II
- Might & Magic: Heroes III
- Might & Magic: Heroes V
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (od 1 października)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine (premiera w 2020 roku)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Evolution
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Rising
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (3 marca 2020)
- World In Conflict
- Zombi
Zainteresowanych usługą Uplay+ musimy ostrzec – ze względu na duże zainteresowanie, serwery firmy w pierwszych godzinach dostępności tej opcji miały spore problemy z poprawnym funkcjonowaniem.
Czytaj także:
CD Projekt pokazał 15 minut rozgrywki z Cyberpunk 2077. I godzinną sesję Q&A
Komentarze