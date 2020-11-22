Polak najlepszym esportowcem roku na PC! Poznajcie wyniki Esports Awards 2020

Nie mylicie się. Wybrany na najlepszego esportowca na PC „Nisha” nosi to samo nazwisko co inny słynny polski gracz - „Jankos”.Michał Jankowski i Marcin Jankowski grają jednak w dwa inne (choć podobne) tytuły. Ten pierwszy dominuje w Dota2, ten drugi w League of Legends. Rok 2020 należy do młodszego z Jankowskich - „Nisha” ma bowiem dopiero 20 lat.
Gala rozdania nagród Esports Awards 2020 odbyła się w sobotę 22 listopada. Michał „Nisha” Jankowski pokonał takich konkurentów jak np. Mathieu „ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO - Team Vitality), Rasmus „Caps” Winther (League of Legends - G2 Esports) czy Kyle „Bugha” Giersdorf (Fortnite - Sentinels). Wyróżniona została też jego drużyna Team Secret, zdobywają tytuł dla najlepszego zespołu esportowego.
Warto odnotować, że nagrodę specjalną za działanie podjęte w związku z aferą z coach bugiem w COunter-Strike:GO przyznano innemu Polakowi Michałowi Słowińskiemu. Razem z nim wyróżniono Steve'a Dudenhoeffera. Poniżej pełna lista nagrodzonych.
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire
- Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games
- Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends
- Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA
- Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer
- Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)
- Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns
- Esports Journalist of the Year– Emily Rand
- Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship
- Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown
- Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines
- Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley
- Esports Host of the Year – Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (T1)
- Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)
- Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
- Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał “Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)
- Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)
- Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago
- Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai
- Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports
- Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening
Czytaj też:
Dota 2: The International 2019 zakończone. Polak w finale, a w puli... 34 mln dolarów
Komentarze