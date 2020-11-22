Polak najlepszym esportowcem roku na PC! Poznajcie wyniki Esports Awards 2020

Nie mylicie się. Wybrany na najlepszego esportowca na PC „Nisha” nosi to samo nazwisko co inny słynny polski gracz - „Jankos”.Michał Jankowski i Marcin Jankowski grają jednak w dwa inne (choć podobne) tytuły. Ten pierwszy dominuje w Dota2, ten drugi w League of Legends. Rok 2020 należy do młodszego z Jankowskich - „Nisha” ma bowiem dopiero 20 lat.

Gala rozdania nagród Esports Awards 2020 odbyła się w sobotę 22 listopada. Michał „Nisha” Jankowski pokonał takich konkurentów jak np. Mathieu „ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO - Team Vitality), Rasmus „Caps” Winther (League of Legends - G2 Esports) czy Kyle „Bugha” Giersdorf (Fortnite - Sentinels). Wyróżniona została też jego drużyna Team Secret, zdobywają tytuł dla najlepszego zespołu esportowego.

Warto odnotować, że nagrodę specjalną za działanie podjęte w związku z aferą z coach bugiem w COunter-Strike:GO przyznano innemu Polakowi Michałowi Słowińskiemu. Razem z nim wyróżniono Steve'a Dudenhoeffera. Poniżej pełna lista nagrodzonych.

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year– Emily Rand

Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael “ KiXSTAr ” Stockley

Esports Host of the Year – Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “ Shotzzy ” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “ Shotzzy ” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał “Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai

Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

