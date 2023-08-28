„Wprost” invites you to the XXXII Economic Forum in Karpacz

32nd Karpacz Economic Forum, the largest and the most important conference in Central and Eastern Europe, will begin on the 5th of September. As usual, its agenda is packed with speeches, panels, discussions and debates on the most important topics that our country, our region, Europe and the world live today. „Wprost” editorial team invites everyone to participate and to visit #StrefaWPROST – a special zone acompanying the Forum.
The motto of this year’s Forum is “New Values for the Old Continent – Europe on the Threshold of Change”. There are more than 470 events scheduled during the conference’s three-day time span (5-7 September) and the most important people in the country and in the region: political and economic leaders, as well as representatives of the world of culture and science, will attend it.
The #StrefaWPROST zone, hosted during the event, will consist of the following events:
Tuesday, September 5th
- 11:45-13:00 – "Health as a flywheel of the economy, demography and security"
- 13:15-14:30 – “Civilization diseases. Successes and challenges from the perspective of patients, experts, and the health system”
- 14:45-16:00 – "Drug policy: oncology, haematological cancers and rare diseases – challenges in diagnosis and treatment"
- 16:15-17:15 – "Legislation in healthcare: what has already been achieved, what is ahead"
Wednesday, September 6th, 2023
- 12:00-13:00 – "Science for health – training medical staff, technologies of the future"
- 13:15-14:15 – "Business and science join forces to build a small atom. Human resources for a modern economy”
- 14:30-15:30 – "Industry skill centers – a new quality in vocational education in Poland"
- 16:00-17:00 – "30th anniversary of Infarma"
- 20:00-22:00 – Oxford debate
Źródło: Wprost