„Wprost” invites you to the XXXII Economic Forum in Karpacz

The motto of this year’s Forum is “New Values for the Old Continent – Europe on the Threshold of Change”. There are more than 470 events scheduled during the conference’s three-day time span (5-7 September) and the most important people in the country and in the region: political and economic leaders, as well as representatives of the world of culture and science, will attend it.

The #StrefaWPROST zone, hosted during the event, will consist of the following events:

Tuesday, September 5th

11:45-13:00 – "Health as a flywheel of the economy, demography and security"

13:15-14:30 – “Civilization diseases. Successes and challenges from the perspective of patients, experts, and the health system”

14:45-16:00 – "Drug policy: oncology, haematological cancers and rare diseases – challenges in diagnosis and treatment"

16:15-17:15 – "Legislation in healthcare: what has already been achieved, what is ahead"

Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

12:00-13:00 – "Science for health – training medical staff, technologies of the future"

13:15-14:15 – "Business and science join forces to build a small atom. Human resources for a modern economy”

14:30-15:30 – "Industry skill centers – a new quality in vocational education in Poland"

16:00-17:00 – "30th anniversary of Infarma"

20:00-22:00 – Oxford debate

